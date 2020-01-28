Beavers, Warriors Win to Open 2020 Big Atlantic Classic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The 2020 Big Atlantic Classic began Monday with 12 area high school teams taking the court this week, starting with the Boys AA division.

Both Bluefield and Wyoming East took advantage of quick starts in their respective games to win. The Beavers scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters against James Monroe, winning 86-63. Sean Martin had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers, while Caden Fuller had 19 points, including five three-pointers. Eli Allen led James Monroe with 20 points.

Wyoming East had a 14-point lead after the first quarter with Nicholas County, and though the Grizzlies started the second quarter strong to pull within three, the Warriors went on to win 66-56. Tanner Whitten led Wyoming East with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Tucker Cook & Jake Bishop each had 15. DJ Coomes and Cooper Donahue each had 15 points to lead Nicholas County.

Additional scores from Monday are below.

BOYS

Independence 81, Sherman 69

Princeton 71, Bland County 39

GIRLS

Wyoming East 53, River View 40

PikeView 54, Westside 52