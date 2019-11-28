Beavers Ready for Semifinal Matchup With Polar Bears

WOAY – Hear from Bluefield football head coach Fred Simon ahead of Friday’s Class AA semifinal between the Beavers and Fairmont Senior.
2019 marks the third straight year these schools have met in the postseason. Two years, Bluefield won the Class AA state championship 29-26, led by WOAY Football Player of the Year Mookie Collier. Last year, Fairmont Senior raced out to a quick lead and maintained the momentum as the Polar Bears won 23-13.
Bluefield and Fairmont Senior have faced each other in basketball state tournaments as well in recent years, including the 2017 Class AA girls state championship game.
The winner of Friday’s semifinal will face Oak Glen or Bridgeport next week in the Super Six.