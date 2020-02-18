Beavers Rally to Win vs. Shady Spring

BLUEFIELD, WV & NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – The game was postponed by more than a week due to excessive rain, but #1 Shady Spring and #3 Bluefield went down to the wire Monday night at the Armory.

The Tigers led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, but Bluefield would rally in the fourth quarter, as the lead would go back-and-forth over the final minutes of regulation. The Beavers would make plays late in the fourth to win 74-63, ending the Tigers’ unbeaten run.

In girls basketball, PikeView and Wyoming East played a very close first half, but the Lady Panthers gained momentum in the second half of a 51-43 win. Laken McKinney and Makenzie Shrewsbury each had 13 points for PikeView, while Skylar Davidson scored 13 for Wyoming East.

The complete high school scoreboard from Monday is below.

BOYS

Bluefield 74, Shady Spring 63

Midland Trail 77, Van 71

Roane County 71, Nicholas County 67

GIRLS

PikeView 51, Wyoming East 43

Woodrow Wilson 60, Westside 53

Summers County 89, Richwood 37