Beavers Headed to Class AA Semifinals

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield boys basketball is in the Class AA semifinals for the first time since 2014, following a 57-47 win over Poca Thursday morning.

This marks the first time Southern West Virginia is represented in the boys basketball semifinals since 2016.

Braeden Crews led the Beavers with 20 points, as Bluefield took advantage of creating turnovers and second-chance opportunities. Sean Martin came close to a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Kaulin Parris also recorded 10 points. Isaac McKneely led the Dots with 13 points; Evan McKneely had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Bluefield will meet Fairmont Senior in the semifinals at 11:15 Friday morning in Charleston.