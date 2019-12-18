Beaver Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – With college football’s early signing period underway, three Bluefield seniors put pen to paper Wednesday as they continue their football careers in the Mountain State.
Sean Martin & Kaulin Parris will remain teammates at West Virginia University, with both planning to major in sports management. Martin, a defensive lineman, was regarded as one of the top prospects in the state, and was the defensive captain on this year’s Class AA All-State First Team. He originally made a verbal commitment to North Carolina in the summer before re-opening his recruitment prior to the preseason. Parris, a kicker, verballed to the Mountaineers in the summer as well, and will join as a preferred walk-on; he was an All-State Second Team selection.
Running back JJ Davis will continue his playing career at Marshall, with plans to major in business. Davis had originally verballed to Toledo prior to the preseason, before re-opening his recruitment in the fall. He was one of two area running backs on the Class AA All-State First Team.
Also signing a letter of intent Wednesday was Alyssa Mangino, who will join the cheerleading team at Bluefield College next year.