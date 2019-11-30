Beaver Football Returning to Super Six

FAIRMONT, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – For the third straight year, Bluefield High School will compete for the Class AA football state championship.
The Beavers overcame an early deficit to defeat top seed Fairmont Senior 40-24 in the semifinals Friday night at East-West Stadium. After the Polar Bears scored first on a Gage Michael touchdown, Bluefield responded with three touchdowns in the second quarter – two passes from Carson Deeb and a run from JJ Davis. Deeb would finish the night with four passing touchdowns for Bluefield.
While Fairmont Senior would twice trim the deficit to 10 points, Bluefield was able to respond with scores of their own in the second half. The Beaver defense accounted for multiple interceptions, including a pick-six from Sean Mitchell late in the game.
Bluefield will play in the Class AA state championship game Friday evening at Wheeling Island Stadium against the winner of Oak Glen-Bridgeport; the Beavers beat Bridgeport in the 2017 & 2018 semifinals.