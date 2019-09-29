Bearcat Offense Rolls at Marshall, 52-14

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – Marshall football returned from its bye week Saturday to host Cincinnati, but it was the Bearcats who found success on the gridiron, winning 52-14.
A 26-yard Cincinnati completion on the first play from scrimmage set the tone for the game, as the Bearcats scored the first 45 points of the contest.
Desmond Ridder threw for 221 yards and four touchdowns for Cincinnati, adding 48 yards on the ground. Marshall’s offense was outgained by nearly 300 yards, finding success in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Green threw for 131 yards, while Sheldon Evans rushed seven times for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Head coach Doc Holliday was full of credit to the Bearcats on how they approached the game, noting their ability to take advantage of several breaks. Players were quick to note how they still have conference play to look forward to.
Marshall goes on the road next Saturday for their Conference USA opener at Middle Tennessee State.