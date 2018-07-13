Bear found with no fur makes remarkable recovery

(ABC NEWS)- A California black bear has made a remarkable recovery six months after being found foraging in a trash bin, emaciated and furless, an animal advocacy group said.

The bear, nicknamed “Eve the bare bear,” arrived at the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona, California, on Christmas Eve weighing just 25 to 30 pounds and suffering from a severe case of mange that caused her to lose all her fur, according to Matthew Anderson, the director of the center, which is Humane Society of the United States.

Veterinarians initially thought Eve was a cub due to her size but determined her to be around 3 or 4 years old.

Having undergone intensive treatments, months of blood work, biopsies, skin treatments and medication, Eve is making progress and now weighs over 100 pounds, according to Anderson.

Though she is still battling a lingering skin infection, she remains “very resilient” as her both fur and appetite grow more and more each day, Anderson said.

“She started climbing trees and using the pool on hotter days and it’s been a joy to see because that’s the kind of normal bear behavior that we were looking for,” Anderson told ABC News.

Veterinarians are optimistic Eve could be released in the future but they are still monitoring her on a regular basis, Anderson said.