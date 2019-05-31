Bear Attacks Woman And Kills Dog In WV, DNR Is Searching For It

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH Reports) — A woman was mauled and one of her dogs was killed Friday by a 150-pound black bear in Upshur County.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. in the unincorporated community of Tennerton, said Capt. Doug Benson of the West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

Benson said the 66-year-old woman had let her two dogs outside, and she didn’t see the bear that was on the back deck of her home.

The bear tried to leave the yard and was in the path of the dogs. One of the dogs was killed, and the bear knocked the woman down.

Benson said the woman suffered multiple lacerations and was transported to the hospital. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

The DNR has set traps for the bear and is trying to track it.WCHS/WVAH