BBB Warning Consumers Of Quilt Scam

WEST VIRGINIA – A phony business operating under the name Amelia Cotton Quilt Company and a Salem, Oregon address has been scamming consumers across the country since the holiday season.

BBB serving Northwest + Pacific has processed hundreds of complaints from people who say they paid for quilts but have yet to receive them. Most of the complainants’ report purchasing through a Facebook ad that directs them to the website www.Ameliacotton10.com. Amelia Cotton Quilt Company is not registered with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office and its business address is a private residence in Salem.

BBB serving Northwest + Pacific has given Amelia Cotton Quilt Company an ‘F’ rating and issued a Scam Alert after it failed to respond to multiple inquiries by investigators and left consumers with one less gift to give for the holiday.

“Remember, purchasing with a credit card can give you more protection against fake businesses that don’t deliver,” says Frank Cilona, President and CEO of BBB of Canton Region and Greater West Virginia. “And, always check out retailers at bbb.org before you shop.”

Amelia Cotton Quilt Company is believed to now be using the website https://sleepious.co/ .

Other names and websites to watch out for are:

Weirdo Stuff Kathleen Quilt Ducha Emacotton Amelia Quilt Amelia Cotton Ecrafta EMA Cotton Elsie Quilt Uscrafta Cotton Blanket Elsie May Quilt USA Crafta ARA Cotton Umovietee Joyce Quilt

weirdostuff.net emmacotton09.com Amelia-quilt.com bellaquilt.net aracotton.com hellodobo.com uscrafta.com emmacotton13.com bellaquilt.com emacotton.com ameliacotton10.com duhuquilt.com emastore10.com

If you were a victim of this scheme, let us know about it. File a report at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.