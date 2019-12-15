Batman’s hosts fundraiser and invites inspiring friends

LEWISBURG,WV (WOAY) – John Buckland who is also known as batman held a fundraiser for his H4H4 foundation that focuses on outreach to communities in crisis. Batman is known for using his own story of of overcoming adversity to inspire others.

John Buckland says we have to use the pain we overcame to inspire others. “If we go through tough stuff in our life and we don’t do anything with it to inspire other than we suffered for nothing, this is all about inspiring people to take pain and turn it into power,” said Buckland.

Batman’s superhero friends were also in attendance. For wonder woman the costume was a mere representation of what she had to become after everything she went through this year.

“My sons father died in a plan crash this year in Oahu and my son witnessed the plane crash. I wanted a superhero to tell him there’s nothing that you could’ve done. Even if you’re batman you couldn’t have done anything,”said Anna Elkins.

The youngest superhero there was Grayson. He was diagnosed with cancer at the age of nine and has been fighting for his life ever since. “To all the Cancer survivors out there, I just have to say if you’re battling cancer stay strong and battle.”

The lesson of the night keep battling on.