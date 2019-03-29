Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Batman Visits Local Elementary Schools

Kassie SimmonsBy Mar 29, 2019, 17:55 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Greenbrier County elementary school students got a visit from a ‘super’ visitor this week.

Students at Crichton Elementary School could barely sit still in class on Thursday as they awaited the arrival of Batman.

The Hereos 4 Higher star traveled from school to school this week to spread an important message to students. His goal was to teach the kids how to stay on the right track in life by following four simple rules.

“Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people [and] never be a bully,” said John Buckland, otherwise known as Batman.

Students learned about bullying and saying “no” to drugs. The important topics hit close to home for the superhero.

“The whole message is based upon the stuff that I went through as a youth,” said Buckland. “I went through a horrible child abuse. I went through drug addiction as a result of holding all that, and I was bullied really bad. Then, I had two suicide attempts.”

Buckland said his life turned around when he realized he had the opportunity to take the painful things and turn them into a powerful message for others. Overall, he has visited over 700 schools to spread his message.

Students and their families will have another chance to see Batman along with his Batmobile at the Greenbrier Valley Baptist Church on Saturday.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

