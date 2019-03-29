Batman Visits Local Elementary Schools

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Greenbrier County elementary school students got a visit from a ‘super’ visitor this week.

Students at Crichton Elementary School could barely sit still in class on Thursday as they awaited the arrival of Batman.

The Hereos 4 Higher star traveled from school to school this week to spread an important message to students. His goal was to teach the kids how to stay on the right track in life by following four simple rules.

“Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people [and] never be a bully,” said John Buckland, otherwise known as Batman.

Students learned about bullying and saying “no” to drugs. The important topics hit close to home for the superhero.

“The whole message is based upon the stuff that I went through as a youth,” said Buckland. “I went through a horrible child abuse. I went through drug addiction as a result of holding all that, and I was bullied really bad. Then, I had two suicide attempts.”

Buckland said his life turned around when he realized he had the opportunity to take the painful things and turn them into a powerful message for others. Overall, he has visited over 700 schools to spread his message.

Students and their families will have another chance to see Batman along with his Batmobile at the Greenbrier Valley Baptist Church on Saturday.