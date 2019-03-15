Batman To Visit Schools In Greenbrier And Summers County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) -Heroes for Hire is teaming up with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department to teach kids an important message.

John Buckland will visit schools later this month in Greenbrier and Summers counties, dressed as batman. His mission is to help the police department spread their message against drugs, bullying, suicide, and school violence.

We spoke with Shannon Morris who pitched the idea to the police department about how exciting it is to see the event come to life.

After the tours, the students and parents are invited to join batman for a message recap at the Greenbrier Valley Baptist Church.