Batman is committed to end bullying in schools

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A man dressed in a Batman costume shows up to Summers County High School with a powerful message. John Bucklend is Batman. He is also the president of the H4H4 foundation and is committed to ending bullying.

John uses his own story in efforts to inspire the students to know they can overcome anything. “We have a broken family epidemic, a suicide epidemic.” John uses his very personal and raw story of childhood trauma, drug addiction, and incarceration. He says if I can overcome all of this you can too.

Student Madison Adkins says she is bullied regularly at school. She says that bullying has led to her depression.

According to Federal Campaign Stop Bullying 1 in 4 U.S. students say they have been bullied at school.

John took off his Batman Mask in the middle of the presentation to symbolize you can be your own hero.