Basketball Scoreboard – January 23

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Woodrow Wilson 77, Huntington 66
Bluefield 44, Shady Spring 43
Midland Trail 51, Clay County 40
Liberty 83, Richwood 73
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Independence 49, Oak Hill 26
St. Joseph Central 76, Greenbrier East 54
Summers County 100, Richwood 29
Princeton 69, Shady Spring 43
James Monroe 63, Montcalm 36
River View 51, Mount View 18
Nicholas County 63, Clay County 32
MEN’S COLLEGE
Concord 99, Charleston 96 (double overtime; Tommy Bolte scored 65 points, most in a Division II game since 1985)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE
West Virginia 68, Texas Tech 65
Concord 77, Charleston 71 (overtime)
Bluefield State 56, Johnson & Wales 49