Basketball Scoreboard – January 23

Jan 24, 2019, 00:39 am

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Woodrow Wilson 77, Huntington 66

Bluefield 44, Shady Spring 43

Midland Trail 51, Clay County 40

Liberty 83, Richwood 73

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Independence 49, Oak Hill 26

St. Joseph Central 76, Greenbrier East 54

Summers County 100, Richwood 29

Princeton 69, Shady Spring 43

James Monroe 63, Montcalm 36

River View 51, Mount View 18

Nicholas County 63, Clay County 32

MEN’S COLLEGE

Concord 99, Charleston 96 (double overtime; Tommy Bolte scored 65 points, most in a Division II game since 1985)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE

West Virginia 68, Texas Tech 65

Concord 77, Charleston 71 (overtime)

Bluefield State 56, Johnson & Wales 49

