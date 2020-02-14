Basketball Scoreboard – February 13

WOAY – Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East will be not resumed, following its suspension due to an altercation in the fourth quarter. Woodrow Wilson school officials clarified the altercations that night were verbal, not physical; one of the Flying Eagle coaches was cited on Wednesday but was present for their game Thursday with Hurricane. Five Woodrow Wilson players were suspended two games each for leaving the bench area prior to the game being suspended, per WVSSAC rules. Decisions concerning potential future meetings between the Lady Flying Eagles and Lady Spartans will be made when the sectional and regional seeds are released in several days.

Scores from Thursday’s basketball games are below.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Woodrow Wilson 58, Hurricane 44

Greater Beckley Christian 47, Meadow Bridge 32

Midland Trail 50, Oak Hill 47

Westside 52, Princeton 42

Greenbrier West 63, Montcalm 34

River View 70, Man 38

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Shady Spring 80, Liberty 46

Greenbrier West 81, Montcalm 43

COLLEGE

UTSA 72, Marshall 63 (MEN)

Marshall 66, UTSA 53 (WOMEN)