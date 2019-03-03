Basketball Program Teaches Kids Discipline, Hard Work

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Kids from 3rd to 8th grade played their hearts out this weekend at the 47th Annual Chick-fil-a Beckley Roundball Classic.

“You have to be disciplined,” said sports and rec. director Jason Logan. “Building a good work ethic to be able to go out and achieve your goals in life and to be able to set those goals and work towards those goals [is important in life.]”

More than 50 teams from across the state and a few surrounding states competed for the championship title. What all kids walked away with were lessons that can’t be won.

“My child has a mild form of autism so this has done wonders for him,” said Jessie Ellis. “It helps to calm him. He gets to interact with people. He has to learn how to deal with loud noises and the crowds, which is wonderful for him.”

To get into the games it cost spectators between 5 and 10 dollars. The profits will go back into the youth programs, a crucial part of the YMCA.

“That’s what separates us from a lot of the other facilities here in Beckley,” said Logan. “Not only are we a gym, but we also offer youth programming. [In] the sports and rec. department we do basketball, soccer and we just started volleyball and we just added a spring basketball season.”