Basketball Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 16, 2019, 09:35 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A basketball coach has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing one of his players.

According to court documents, officers received a call regarding a minor having a sexual relationship with 48 year old Brian Kidd. Kidd admitted that the teenager performed oral sex on him on multiple occasions in his vehicle. Kidd stated some of these encounters even happened after basketball practice. He admitted to officers he knew the minor’s age and knew it was wrong.

Brian Kidd has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse by a parent or custodian. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

