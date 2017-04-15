Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 14

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Wyoming East 6, Oak Hill 2 (video highlights above)
Fayetteville 9, Valley 4 (completed game from Tuesday)
Fayetteville 7, Valley 6
Summers County 10, Westside 0 (game one of doubleheader)
Summers County 12, Westside 0 (game two of doubleheader)
James Monroe 7, Princeton 5
Independence 7, Point Pleasant 6
Bridgeport 16, Woodrow Wilson 7
Fairmont Senior 15, Woodrow Wilson 4
Martinsburg 9, Greenbrier East 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Midland Trail 10, Woodrow Wilson 5
Parkersburg 6, Fayetteville 3
Shady Spring 11, Knott County (KY) 3
Elmwood (OH) 11, Shady Spring 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
West Virginia 5, TCU 4
Florida Atlantic 7, Marshall 3
WV Wesleyan 10, Concord 8 (game one of doubleheader)
Concord 18, WV Wesleyan 5 (game two of doubleheader) (video highlights above)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Concord 7, Fairmont State 6 (game one of doubleheader)
Fairmont State 7, Concord 2 (game two of doubleheader)
Marshall 2, Florida International 1 (game one of doubleheader)
Florida International 8, Marshall 4 (game two of doubleheader)