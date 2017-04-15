    •
    Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 14

    Matt DigbyBy Apr 15, 2017, 00:10 am

    HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

    Wyoming East 6, Oak Hill 2 (video highlights above)

    Fayetteville 9, Valley 4 (completed game from Tuesday)

    Fayetteville 7, Valley 6

    Summers County 10, Westside 0 (game one of doubleheader)

    Summers County 12, Westside 0 (game two of doubleheader)

    James Monroe 7, Princeton 5

    Independence 7, Point Pleasant 6

    Bridgeport 16, Woodrow Wilson 7

    Fairmont Senior 15, Woodrow Wilson 4

    Martinsburg 9, Greenbrier East 5

    HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

    Midland Trail 10, Woodrow Wilson 5

    Parkersburg 6, Fayetteville 3

    Shady Spring 11, Knott County (KY) 3

    Elmwood (OH) 11, Shady Spring 1

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    West Virginia 5, TCU 4

    Florida Atlantic 7, Marshall 3

    WV Wesleyan 10, Concord 8 (game one of doubleheader)

    Concord 18, WV Wesleyan 5 (game two of doubleheader) (video highlights above)

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    Concord 7, Fairmont State 6 (game one of doubleheader)

    Fairmont State 7, Concord 2 (game two of doubleheader)

    Marshall 2, Florida International 1 (game one of doubleheader)

    Florida International 8, Marshall 4 (game two of doubleheader)

