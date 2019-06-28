Baseball Update – June 27

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A five-run fourth inning was critical for the Bluefield Blue Jays as they recorded a first home win of 2019, defeating the Danville Braves 8-6. Spencer Horwitz’s home run started the rally for the hosts, while Scotty Bradley recorded two runs batted in. Bluefield stays at home this weekend to host the Burlington Royals.

After two games in Mercer County, the Princeton Rays and Pulaski Yankees finished their three-game series Thursday in Virginia, with the Yankees winning 5-1. Princeton’s lone run came on a solo home run from Diego Infante, while the Rays’ pitchers did combine for 10 strikeouts. This was the start of a seven-game road trip, as Princeton’s next home game comes July 4.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners scored two runs in the ninth inning to win a three-game series for the second time in 2019, edging Terre Haute 9-7. Will Harless, Jonathan Pasillas, and Clay Wisner each had two RBI, with five pitchers combining for nine strikeouts. The Miners start a series at Champion City Friday evening.