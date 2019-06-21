Baseball Update – June 20

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Miners stopped a four-game losing skid Thursday with a 9-8 over Danville Thursday at Epling Stadium.

After going behind early, the Miners quickly took the lead on a Will Harless grand slam and a solo home run from Jonathan Pasillas. Danville would rally multiple times to tie the game, but the deciding run came in the sixth inning on a Dakota McFadden single to score Harless. Woodrow Wilson alum Michael Maiolo, who started the game on the mound, struck out three batters in six innings. The four-game series continues Friday and throughout the weekend in Beckley.

In the Appalachian League, the Princeton Rays won their first game of 2019 in come-from-behind fashion 3-2 at the Danville Braves. Two runs in the eighth inning put the Rays ahead for good, and they will hold their home opener Friday against the Burlington Royals. The Bluefield Blue Jays, meanwhile, had a chance to win the series at Elizabethton, but the Twins scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to a 13-6 win. Bluefield stays on the road this weekend at Pulaski, before their home opener Tuesday against Danville.