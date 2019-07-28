Baseball Update – July 27

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – In a game where the runs came early, Terre Haute edged the West Virginia Miners 3-2 at Epling Stadium to take all three games of the weekend series.

After the Rex jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Miners quickly responded thanks to hits from Matt Rubayo and Clayton Mehlbauer in consecutive innings. However, the deciding run came in the third, when Austin Weiler’s single brought Jacob Mulcahy home from third base.

Mehlbauer batted 2-4 on the night, with the run batted in and a run scored, while Greater Beckley alum Cole Kipps pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, striking out four and allowing only one hit. The Miners go on the road for five straight games before returning to Beckley Friday.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton lost 3-1 at home to Burlington, while Bluefield fell 7-3 at Danville. Both these series will finish Sunday, followed by an off day on Monday.