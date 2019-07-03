Baseball Update – July 2

WOAY – Both the Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays returned to .500 after road wins Tuesday at Burlington and Danville, respectively.

The Rays scored two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to edge the Royals 6-5, their fourth win in five matchups with the club. Luis Leon had two RBI for the Rays, while Nick Schnell and Diego Infante also brought in runs. Princeton will go for the sweep at Burlington tomorrow.

A nine-run fifth inning gave Bluefield the lead for good at division-leading Danville, which included two bases-loaded walks and two doubles. Spencer Horwitz had four RBI for the Blue Jays, while Joseph Reyes hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Both the Rays and Blue Jays return to Mercer County on Thursday.

In the Prospect League, another three-run first inning set the tone for Chillicothe, as they went on to beat the West Virginia Miners 4-1. Caleb Walls had the lone run batted in for the Miners, who return to Beckley to host the Paints Wednesday and Thursday.