Baseball Update – July 16

WOAY – The 2019 Mercer Cup series is tied at three games apiece after Bluefield took a doubleheader with Princeton Tuesday at Bowen Field.

The Blue Jays opened the doubleheader with a 3-2 come-from-behind win, with Ryan Sloniger hitting a two-run home run in the second inning to give Bluefield the lead for good. The Blue Jays continued their momentum in the second game, winning 11-4. Andres Guerra’s grand slam was part of a six-run fourth inning, while Gionti Turner had a run batted in for both contests.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead, but it was Chillicothe who took Tuesday’s game 8-4. This was the start of a five-game series against the Paints, which includes a game in Beckley on Wednesday. Three Miners – Matt Rubayo, Ross Mulhall, and Nick Turnbull – were selected to play in next week’s All-Star Game, while Michael Syrett will be part of the East Division coaching staff. Rubayo will also take part in next Monday’s Home Run Derby.