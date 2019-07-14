Baseball Update – July 13

WOAY – The West Virginia Miners’ bid for a three-game win streak ended in a 10-inning, 5-4 loss to the Champion City Kings Saturday at Epling Stadium.

The Kings took an early 3-0 lead before the Miners answered with three runs in the bottom of the third inning; they had an opportunity to take the lead in that frame but Jonathan Pasillas was tagged out at home. West Virginia did take a 4-3 lead late before Champion City scored in both the ninth and tenth innings to record the win.

Michael Pineiro and Ross Mulhall each had a run batted in for the Miners, who still have a chance to win the four-game series Sunday.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton takes a 2-1 series lead in the Mercer Cup after winning 14-5 at Bluefield. Luis Leon (Princeton) and D.J. Daniels (Bluefield) each had three RBI for their respective teams, as the Rays broke their recent losing streak. This series continues through Tuesday at Bowen Field.