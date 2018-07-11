Baseball Update – July 11

WOAY – The Princeton Rays have taken a 3-1 series in the 2018 Mercer Cup after a 7-5 win over Bluefield Wednesday at Hunnicutt Field.

After the Blue Jays took a 5-4 lead in the 8th, the Rays rallied with three in the bottom of the frame; the hosts had the early lead until Bluefield’s three-run 6th inning. Grant Witherspoon and Jonathan Aranda both recorded two RBI for Princeton, while Pedro Diaz hit a solo home run. Alejandro Kirk batted 2-4 with a solo home run for the Blue Jays. The two will play again at Princeton Thursday, and at Bluefield Friday.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners have now lost 12 of 16 following Kokomo’s 5-2 win Wednesday. The Jackrabbits established early momentum, scoring in each of the first four innings. The Miners scored two in the 5th, with Maddux Houghton and Dylan Shockley both bringing in a run, but the visitors were held scoreless the rest of the way. The two clubs play again in Indiana on Thursday.