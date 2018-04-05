Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 5

Matt DigbyBy Apr 05, 2018, 23:52 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Riverside 6, Oak Hill 0 (video highlights above)

Wyoming East 14, Westside 0 (game one of doubleheader)

Wyoming East 16, Westside 6 (game two of doubleheader)

Independence 7, Newark (NY) 3

Fayetteville 21, Meadow Bridge 1

Greenbrier West 19, Montcalm 0

Bluefield 16, Besty Lane (KY) 2

Bluefield 4, Harlan (KY) 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Oak Hill 11, Summers County 1 (video highlights above)

Fayetteville 9, Richwood 1

Midland Trail 8, Princeton 0

Richlands 22, James Monroe 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL DOUBLEHEADER

Game 1: West Virginia State 6, Concord 0

Game 2: West Virginia 13, Concord 5

COLLEGE SOFTBALL DOUBLEHEADER

Game 1: Concord 6, Wheeling Jesuit 2

Game 2: Wheeling Jesuit 1, Concord 0

