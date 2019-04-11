Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – April 10

Matt DigbyBy Apr 11, 2019, 00:35 am

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

James Monroe 5, Shady Spring 2

Midland Trail 5, Greenbrier West 0

Wyoming East 14, Westside 1

Princeton 9, Woodrow Wilson 5

Richlands 12, Bluefield 2

Nicholas County 7, Independence 6

Tazewell 12, Summers County 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Wyoming East 10, Shady Spring 0

Independence 10, Nicholas County 0

Oak Hill 11, Bluefield 0

Midland Trail 13, Summers County 1

Midland Trail 10, Summers County 0

Man 3, Westside 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

West Virginia 8, Maryland 1

WVU Tech 8, Bluefield State 7

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVa-Wise 6, Concord 0

Concord 10, UVa-Wise 0

Bluefield College 8, Allen 4

Bluefield College 12, Allen 4

 

