PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Law enforcement is currently on the scene of a bank robbery.

According to Princeton Police, The First Community Bank in Princeton on Oakvale Road was robbed around 12:30 pm, Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect has not been caught. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Police, and WV State Police responded. The West Virginia State Police is currently investigating it.

Stay with WOAY News for more updates on this developing story.