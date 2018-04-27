Bank Raises Over 8 Thousand Dollars For Toys For Tots

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – Banks throughout Southern West Virginia each year compete to see who can win the most money for Toys for Tots.

City National Bank on Eisenhower Dr. in Beckley took home the title as the “Battle of the Banks” winner. Customers and local businesses helped the bank raise $8,232.46. All together the banks raised $17,530.01. Each bank had to sell train cutouts for $1.

On April 27, the bank was presented with a traveling trophy along with a catered lunch. The bank is grateful for everyone’s support.

“We were excited we do fundraisers all throughout the year not just around Christmas time so it’s an annual event that we try all year,” Bank Manager, April Perkins adds.

City National Bank are hopeful that they will be able to keep their winning title next year.

