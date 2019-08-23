Back-to-School Haircuts at Salon 107 Will Come With Free School Supplies

MULLENS, W.Va (WOAY) – All students who come for a free back-to-school haircut on Saturday from Salon 107 in Mullens will walk away with free school supplies as well.

This the second year in a row that the salon has done it, and the owner, Ashley Davis, said it’s a way for her to do her part to make the community better.

“Mullens is a small community and you don’t meet a stranger, and I feel like if everybody works together all we can do is grow,” Davis said.

The back-to-school event at Salon 107 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 24th.