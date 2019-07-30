Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Back to school giveaway to be held at Fairdale Elementary School

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2019, 10:09 am

FAIRDALE, WV (WOAY) – A back to school giveaway will be held for students in need of school supplies.

The Eat Cake Foundation is partnering up to give students the tools they need for the upcoming school year.  The back to school giveaway will be held at Fairdale Elementary School on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 1pm-6pm.  This is open to any students in need of school supplies and/or backpacks.  There will be free haircuts and dental screens available. You can also enjoy free drinks and cupcakes.

The child must be present to receive the supplies.  This is a first come first served basis.

