Back To School Dates For Students

It’s almost time for school to start back as summer comes to an end.

Below is a list of back to school dates for the 2018 school year.

Fayette County – Monday, August 13, 2018

Greenbrier County – Monday, August 27, 2018

McDowell County – Thursday, August 16, 2018

Mercer County – Thursday, August 9, 2018

Monroe County – Thursday, August 23, 2018

Nicholas County – Monday, August 20, 2018

Pocahontas County – Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Raleigh County – Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Summers County – Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Tazewell County, VA – Thursday, August 16, 2018

Webster County – Thursday, August 16, 2018

Wyoming County – Tuesday, September 4, 2018