Back by popular demand, Applebee’s Grill & Bar has $1 margaritas
By Tyler BarkerApr 05, 2018, 00:47 am
11
They’re baaack.
You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee’s.
The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it’s decided to bring it back.
Applebee’s says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.
