Back by popular demand, Applebee’s Grill & Bar has $1 margaritas

They’re baaack.

You can now sip on $1 margaritas for the entire month of April, courtesy of Applebee’s.

The DOLLARITA promotion was a hit when the restaurant first announced it in October, so it’s decided to bring it back.

Applebee’s says the cocktail, which is made up of tequila and margarita mix, is a reason to celebrate the return of spring.

