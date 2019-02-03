BAC Championship Saturday – Early Games

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out some of the highlights from the early games of Championship Saturday at the Big Atlantic Classic!

Shady Spring won the Boys Class AA division with a 64-45 win against Wyoming East. Tommy Williams was one of the key contributors for the Tigers, with 26 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. McQuade Canada had 11 points for the Warriors.

Earlier in the morning, Greenbrier East overcame a double-digit deficit to win 68-64 in overtime over Buckhannon-Upshur in one of the AAA consolation games. Bailee Coles had 25 points for the Spartans, while Justin Davis came close to a double-double with eight points and 14 rebounds.