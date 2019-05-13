Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Avoiding Tragedy: Taking Precautions to Avoid Fires
By Kassie SimmonsMay 13, 2019, 17:57 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – In just six days, seven people in West Virginia have died in separate fires.
The National Fire Protection Association says the leading causes of home fires and home fire injuries is cooking equipment and heating equipment.
Although some fires are inevitable, there are ways to take precaution. If a fire does occur, officials say you can still make sure everyone makes it out safely.
“Number one, make sure your smoke detectors are working and they’re placed properly,” said Hinton assistant fire chief Steve Pack. “The fire department has gone through the community for people who wanted to sign up through the American Red Cross.”
Pack also recommended carbon monoxide detectors for those who have gas appliances.
