Avoiding Scams and Robberies During Spring Break

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Spring break is happening now for many, but others are waiting for the weather to warm up before taking a day or week off. Whether you’re planning a trip to Disney or a trip to Paris, there are a number of things that can go wrong.

Getting lost is only the beginning of possible problems for tourists. Travelers are often the target of thievery or human trafficking.

“No matter where you’re traveling, you want to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings at all times,” said AAA Beckley retail manager Autumn Bess. “Make sure that family and friends know where you’re traveling. We also recommend certain precautions such as using our RFI protective wallets.”

When it comes to avoiding scammers, it’s recommended that travelers keep an eye on bank account activity and only book through a travel agent or reputable websites. Before you leave, you can also protect yourself by investing in TSA approved locks for your baggage and an RFID wallet.

Once you’re at your destination, there is still a number of precautions you can take.

“You really have most of the issues at hotels,” said Lieutenant David Allard. “If you park at a hotel, try to park in a well lit area [and] park near a surveillance camera if possible. [Remove valuables] from your car to your room or place them in the trunk and once you’re in your room, place the valuables in the safe.”

More information on travelling safely is available online at travel.state.gov.