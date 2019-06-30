FeaturedLocal NewsMissing PersonsNewsWatch
UPDATED: Missing Teen Found
By Kassie SimmonsJun 29, 2019, 20:08 pm
UPDATE: Andrew Crosson has been located and is back home.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 14-year-old Andrew Crosson.
Crosson was last seen on Saturday near White Sulphur Springs. He is 6’0″ and weighs 130 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and brown and white boots.
If you have any information on Andrew’s whereabouts, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6643.
