UPDATED: Missing Teen Found

UPDATE: Andrew Crosson has been located and is back home.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 14-year-old Andrew Crosson.

Crosson was last seen on Saturday near White Sulphur Springs. He is 6’0″ and weighs 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and brown and white boots.

If you have any information on Andrew’s whereabouts, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6643.