Authorities search for missing Grandview man

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is for a man last seen Friday night after leaving his home to run a short errand.

Lowie Edward Lilly, 71, was seen leaving his home in Grandview around 8 p.m. on Friday with his two dogs. Lilly has black hair and a full beard that is gray in color. He is about 5’9” and weighs 210 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, pajama bottoms, and red shoes and was accompanied by his two dogs; a Blue Heeler and a Boston Terrier.

He is driving a burgundy 2007 Honda CR-V with the West Virginia license plate number 7WE914.

If anyone has information on his disappearance, call the sheriff’s office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.