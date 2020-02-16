Authorities search for escaped inmate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are looking for a Charleston Correctional Center inmate that escaped around 6:30 p.m. while away from the facility.

Roger Lee Yeager, also known as Mouse, 54, was last seen near Quarrier and Clendenin streets. He is described as a white man with grey/brown eyes. He stands at 6’1″ and weighs 196 lbs. Yeager also has several identifying marks, including scars on his right forearm and several tattoos on both arms.

Yeager was serving 5 to 10 years behind bars for breaking and entering and other shoplifting offenses out of Marion County.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Charleston Correctional Center at 304-340-6921.