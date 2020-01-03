Authorities search for car occupants after early morning accident

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities are looking for a vehicle’s driver after an early morning accident.

Dispatchers say a call came in around 3:55 this morning about a vehicle striking a utility pole on Scott Ridge Road in Beaver. The sheriff’s department, Jan Care, Beaver Fire Department and Appalachian Power responded to the call.

On scene, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department found blood in the vehicle– but no driver or passengers. It’s unclear how many people were in the car at the time of the accident. Dispatchers say authorities are still searching for the occupants.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.