Authorities release information on body found

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities identified a body found in the Indian Village area yesterday.
Robin Steele, 64, was found in the creek off Indian Creek Rd. Deputies do not suspect foul play. The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy to be conducted to determine an official cause of death.
