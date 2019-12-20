Authorities investigating armed robbery

UPDATE (12/20/2019 12:34 A.M.) – Detective S. A. Sommers says authorities are still searching for the suspect involved in this morning’s armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a black, heavy-set male standing at approximately 5’8″ to 5’10”. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and partially covered his face.

Around 2:30 this morning, the suspect entered the Oakvale Road BP and displayed a firearm to the clerk. He forced the clerk to open a register in the back office and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect left on foot to cross the street and flee in a car parked on Stinson Road. Sommers says the vehicle appears to be a dark colored Ford sedan.

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 2:40 a.m. this morning about an armed suspect at the Oakvale Road BP gas station.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for more updates.