Authorities investigate shots fired

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating a shots fired call from Tuesday evening.
Details are limited, but dispatchers say the call came in just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.
WOAY-TV is a family owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County Virginia.