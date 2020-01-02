Authorities investigate shooting at Days Inn motel

UPDATE (1/2/2020 10:31 A.M.) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect involved in this morning’s shooting is still at large.
The suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
An altercation between the two individuals is believed to have led to the shooting in the Days Inn parking lot. The incident is still under investigation.
BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. responded to a call about shots fired at a motel early this morning.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office responded along with Jan Care and General Ambulance. One person was injured in the shooting, but the extent of his or her injuries are unclear.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for any updates.
