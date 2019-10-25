Authorities Investigate Fire, Shooting, Attempted Robbery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a house was set on fire a day after a man was killed there during an attempted robbery.

The Huntington Police Department says 31-year-old Christopher Johnson broke into the home with a gun Wednesday evening. A scuffle broke out when the weapon malfunctioned. A resident told authorities she grabbed the gun and fatally shot Johnson as he fought with one of her children.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, the Huntington Fire Department responded to a blaze at the same house. Officials say the backdoor had been forced open and the house was intentionally lit on fire. No one was home at the time.

Investigations are ongoing.