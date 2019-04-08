Authorities Give Tips on Driving Through Workzones

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – It’s National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, and local authorities want to make sure the community knows how to avoid an accident.

“Last year we lost two people for sure in a construction crew that were hit by a tractor-trailer,” said Joe Parks, chief deputy for Mercer County “It’s devastating all along the line, especially if the driver would’ve just followed the basic safety tips.”

The West Virginia Trucking Association said they hope drivers stay attentive and cautious when driving through the work zones.

Surprisingly, the majority of deaths from work zone accidents are those of motorists rather than workers. Parks said there are several tips that drivers should remember to avoid tragedy.

“[The] 10-second rule gives you three seconds to [turn on] your signal and seven seconds to make the lane change,” said Parks. “The worst wrecks that you have is when two lanes go to one and you’ve got people that are rushing up all the way to the arrow and then barging in.”

The West Virginia Trucking Association said work zone crashes kill about 100 workers and injure 20,000 more. Parks said remembering one simple rule could prevent it all.

“Be patient when you’re going through a [construction site.] Expect a delay [and] don’t try to rush through it. If you do, it could have some serious consequences.”