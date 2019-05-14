Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Authorities In Beckley Investigating After Finding Man’s Body

Terell BaileyBy May 13, 2019, 22:48 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police in Beckley are investigating after a body was discovered at Thornhill Courts.

Corporal Hughes, with the Beckley Police Department, tells Newswatch, the body was located after a complaint was made that a man was near the playground.

Once on scene, authorities realized the man was deceased. The man is described as being a middle-aged white male.

An autopsy is being performed at the State Medical Examiners’ office to determine the official cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected, investigators believe this could be a possible drug overdose.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

