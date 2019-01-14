Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Authorities: 4 foster kids die in West Virginia house fire

Terell BaileyBy Jan 13, 2019, 22:38 pm

CLAY, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say four foster children have been killed in a house fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic tells news outlets the fire destroyed the home Saturday night in Clay.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Children and Families said in a statement Sunday the four killed were foster children.

Bureau commissioner Linda Watts says the bureau is “truly saddened by the loss experienced.”

Authorities say the victims were a 6-month-old boy and three girls ages 3, 4 and 8. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Baltic says two adults and two children escaped the home. They were taken to a Charleston hospital for treatment.

The fire isn’t believed to be suspicious but its cause remains under investigation.

