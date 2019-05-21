Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Author: ‘Game of Thrones’ finale was ending, also beginning

Tyler BarkerBy May 21, 2019, 10:12 am

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s next for “Game of Thrones?”

The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday’s finale, says it’s “been a wild ride.” George RR Martin wrote on Monday that it “was an ending, but it was also a beginning.”

The 70-year-old says he’s working on the next installment, “The Winds of Winter.” He says he knows it’s late “but it will be done.” He’s just not saying when. He says “A Dream of Spring” will follow.

Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.

Martin writes: “Well. yes. And no.” He says he’ll write it, people can read it and then everyone can “argue about it on the internet.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

